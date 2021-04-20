Fly To The Moon And Win One Of Three Tesla Cars With New Bitcasino Game, Live Crash

Crypto gaming leader Bitcasino is giving away three Tesla Model 3's to winners of its new game, Live Crash

TALLINN, Estonia, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto gaming pioneer Bitcasino is giving everyone a chance to win a Tesla Model 3 in one of the platform's biggest giveaways ever, but only if players can reach the moon in its new game Live Crash. The landmark promo, which runs between April 19 and July 11, will reward three lucky players with a pioneering EV worth €58,560.

Fly To The Moon To Win

To have a chance of driving away in a Tesla, players must first hold their nerve and fly to the moon without crashing in the brand new Bitcasino game, Live Crash.

Live Crash challenges players to pick the perfect moment to cash out of a wager, as they watch a car gathering speed and taking off into space. Players can pre-set their cash out amount or alter it in real time, and the longer they wait, the higher the multiplier will be. But wait too long, and they risk going up in flames.

Bitcasino is running weekly qualifier tournaments to secure a place in one of three final monthly tournaments, where the player with the highest multiplier in each will win a Tesla.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Bitcasino at the Coingaming Group, said:

"Tesla, Bitcoin and Bitcasino are all pioneers in their respective fields, and that's why we wanted to give our players the chance of a lifetime to win their very own Tesla Model 3. With three Teslas up for grabs, there is an even greater chance to win the car of your dreams.

Our Live Crash tournament guarantees fun, fast and fair gameplay and a fantastic prize for the players who best hold their nerve and reach the moon."

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the best-selling electric cars on the planet, boasting a sleek design and impressive performance, including 423 kilometres of zero-emission driving and 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator. Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favour of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

To find out more about Bitcasino's Tesla Model 3 giveaway, visit— https://bitcasino.io/promotions/tesla-live-crash-campaign

For more information about Bitcasino, please visit — https://bitcasino.io

