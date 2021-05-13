FluroTest And SNC-Lavalin Sign MoU To Bring Saliva Sample-Based SARS-CoV-2 Testing Solution System To Market In Canada And Beyond

CALGARY, AB and MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FluroTech LTD. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) and wholly owned subsidiary FluroTest Diagnostics Systems ( "FluroTest" or The Company), a diagnostics technology leader in high output rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announces it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding dated May 6, 2021 ("MoU") with SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) to support pre-deployment, commercialization and operations phases of FluroTest's high-volume COVID-19 rapid antigen test platform.

Under the terms of the MoU, SNC-Lavalin will provide support to FluroTest in their mandate to bring its rapid antigen testing system to market by providing services during regulatory submission, grant application, business development, robotics/skid design & assembly, room design/build, site installation, commissioning & validation as well as program & project management. SNC-Lavalin may continue thereafter executing site operations and support of the platform. FluroTest will provide all necessary technical information and support. Both parties will work together to deliver FluroTest's solution. The MoU term is for one year and does not contemplate any financial considerations.

FluroTest's high-volume antigen system is designed to facilitate very fast and accurate point of access testing of individuals by leveraging the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing. High-risk pandemic environments supported will include athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, manufacturing facilities, schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large businesses. The Company is presently engaged in clinical trials and plans submissions for Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and from Health Canada for an Interim Order Authorization.

"We are proud to support FluroTest in the deployment of their innovative solution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and improve the health of our communities by leveraging SNC-Lavalin's markets and global expertise," said Normand Dubuc, Vice-President, General Manager, Industrial Solutions at SNC-Lavalin. "We appreciate FluroTest's dedication to provide this affordable, adaptable and portable solution as an important step in providing individuals with the information they need to get back to leading a full and healthy life."

The Life Sciences group of SNC-Lavalin has been designing and delivering pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device research and production facilities around the world for over 30 years Their highly skilled team dedicated to this regulatory environment offers end-to-end services from design to construction with validation and quality assurance. They have delivered production sites in fast-track mode, and supported operations for some of the biggest names in pharma, while accompanying innovative start-ups through their journey to commercial manufacturing.

"Partnering with an established company like SNC-Lavalin will help us expedite commercialization, access vast supply chain expertise and help establish the FluroTest Pandemic Defense Platform as the preferred point of access testing solution," said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. "As Canada and the U.S. ramp up testing to serve vulnerable populations, we look forward to working with a professional services group known for creative solutions as we jointly deliver trusted point of access testing for unpredictable times."

Readers are cautioned that, although FluroTest has achieved proof of concept prototype, the testing method and device is still in the pre-approval stage and accordingly FluroTest is not currently making any express or implied claims that the technology can, or will be able to, accurately detect the COVID-19 virus.

Ab out FluroTech(TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

The goal of FluroTech's research and technology is to develop detection methods which are high speed, sensitive, specific and easy-to-use. By combining FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology with laboratory robotics automation and cloud computing, FluroTech, through the application of its technology and investment in FluroTest Diagnostics Systems Ltd. ("FluroTest"), the interests in which have been disclosed in previous press releases, has created a unique solution addressing the current and future pandemics. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, the FluroTest SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to identify patients with active virus infection; this is not necessarily the case for most of the currently approved tests that are meant to identify patients with SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.

About FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd.

FluroTest, a diagnostics technology leader in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV2 and other pathogens, is developing a pandemic defense and economic recovery system purpose-built for businesses and special-needs populations requiring fast and highly accurate testing for significant numbers of people. Unlike individual or low-throughput tests, FluroTest's system is designed to be well-suited for high-traffic, high-risk pandemic environments including schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large business and retail locations. Created to support executive business continuity efforts and public well-being, the system combines and leverages the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing -- processing thousands of tests per hour while delivering accurate, digitally verifiable results to a test taker's mobile device within 5 minutes. To learn more, visit FluroTest.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, technology or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's perspective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the ability of the Company's testing devices to accurately and quickly detect COVID-19 and to process large numbers of samples in short time frames, the benefits of and demand for the Company's testing devices, its efforts to obtain approval of the FDA and Health Canada, its potential partnership with a major U.S. based healthcare system and finalizing plans to conduct clinical trials and its intent to amalgamate with FluroTest Diagnostics Systems Ltd which owns a 100% interest in FluroTest LLC. The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the ability to obtain FDA and Health Canada approvals, the demand for its COVID-19 testing devices and their ability to perform as expected, its potential partnership with a major U.S. based healthcare system and finalizing plans to conduct clinical trials and its intent to amalgamate with FluroTest Diagnostics Systems Ltd which owns a 100% interest in FluroTest LLC and to obtain the regulatory approvals required in connection with the same, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors described in the Corporation's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors", the failure to develop and commercialize its testing devices in a timely manner or at all, the failure to recognize the anticipated benefits from the devices, the failure to obtain FDA or Health Canada approval for its products, the risk that regulatory approvals will not be received and the risk that changing circumstances will result in the decrease in demand for FluroTest's products. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the benefit or account of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flurotest-and-snc-lavalin-sign-mou-to-bring-saliva-sample-based-sars-cov-2-testing-solution-system-to-market-in-canada-and-beyond-301290409.html

SOURCE FluroTech Ltd.