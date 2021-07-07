Fluoridation May Be Doing More Dental Harm Than Good, Researchers Report, Using US Statistics

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal data reveals "even low levels of water or plasma fluoride exposure was associated with increased risk of dental fluorosis [white spotted, yellow or brown splotched teeth]," writes Dong, et al., reflecting 2015-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety ( June 2021), reports New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation (NYSCOF).

US Government officials claim fluoride chemicals added to drinking water supplies (fluoridation) at 0.70 mg/L safely reduces tooth decay while minimizing dental fluorosis. But fluoridation began in 1945 assuring that only 10% of children would develop dental fluorosis - and just the mildest mostly unnoticeable form. Over the decades, dental fluorosis increased in severity and incidence. Now it's at 70% and found even at water fluoride levels lower than .70 mg/L, reports Dong's team. Widespread use of fluoride toothpastes and dental treatments, not available in 1945, could be contributing, they report.

"Today's cosmetic dentists profit from covering up fluoride-damaged teeth," says attorney Paul Beeber, NYSCOF President. "But low-income people still can't get needed dental care."

Dong writes: "No fluoride deficiency disease has ever been documented to humans…[but] even low to moderate exposure to fluoride is related to a number of adverse health effects in children, such as neurotoxicity … in order to [protect] against the adverse effects by fluoride exposure in youngsters, children should be provided with alternative sources of [fluoride-free] drinking water."

There is no dispute that too much fluoride is a bad thing. Fluoride is also high in tea, ocean fish, grape products, is in some medicines, and virtually all foods and beverages, according to the USDA. Over-ingesting fluoride damages bones (skeletal fluorosis) and children's developing teeth, according to the FDA. Americans are rarely taught to limit fluoride intake.

Beeber says, "Politics, public apathy and legislators' fear of retribution, not science, keeps fluoridation afloat. Artificial fluoridation is a costly public health mistake based on the disproven belief that fluoride was an essential tooth nutrient. It isn't. Stop the politicking. Stop artificial fluoridation immediately. This only happens when everyone reading this contacts their elected officials and demands it and then supports those who do."

