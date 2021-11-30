Fluor To Participate In The Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan will engage in a question and answer fireside chat on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Fluor Corporation Report announced today that Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan will engage in a question and answer fireside chat on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Fluor investor relations website at investor.fluor.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Fluor Corporation Report is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#corp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130006136/en/