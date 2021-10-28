Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Fluor Corporation Report announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Savannah River Mission Completion, LLC (SRMC)—a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., with Fluor and Amentum—to execute the Savannah River Site (SRS) Integrated Mission Completion Contract. The single indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is valued at up to $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period of performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006007/en/

Fluor team was awarded an Environmental Management Contract for Department of Energy's Savannah River Site in South Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

The contract's scope of work includes liquid waste stabilization and disposition, and potentially nuclear materials management and stabilization, and other requirements.

"Fluor has been a part of the Savannah River Site community for 13 years and we're looking forward to continuing these ongoing efforts with this new work in the liquid waste market," said Tom D'Agostino, president of Fluor's Mission Solutions business. "The SRMC team's experience and integrated approach enables us to optimize liquid waste operations to complete this large-scale cleanup effort safely and cost effectively. We look forward to building upon our relationships in the community and with regulators to move DOE's SRS mission forward."

The SRMC team also includes two pre-selected small businesses—DBD and woman-owned Wesworks—that provide specialized simulation and modeling and project controls expertise, respectively.

SRS is a 310-square-mile site that encompasses parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina and is bordered on the west by the Savannah River and Georgia.

About Fluor Corporation Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Fluor Corporation Report is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ms

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006007/en/