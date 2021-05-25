Fluor Corporation's (NYSE: FLR) Mining & Metals business announced today that its construction delivery scope has been achieved on budget and on schedule for BHP's $3.

Fluor Corporation's (FLR) - Get Report Mining & Metals business announced today that its construction delivery scope has been achieved on budget and on schedule for BHP's $3.6 billion South Flank iron ore project contributing to the delivery of first ore.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005785/en/

Fluor's South Flank project achieved first ore on time and within budget. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project is the largest iron ore processing facility ever built in Western Australia and one of the largest iron ore processing hubs in the world.

"It is always very gratifying and rewarding to see a project of this magnitude completed on time and on budget," said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor's Mining and Metals business. "We are proud of what we've been able to accomplish with BHP from the pre-construction feasibility study to improving the project's capital efficiency, optimizing costs and schedules, and hiring indigenous and local team members. All of this was accomplished while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship with BHP."

"We would like to thank the entire Fluor team from the design engineers to the fabrication and construction teams," said Quinton Brand, BHP's head of Western Australia major projects. "Fluor made an important contribution to the delivery of South Flank's first ore."

Fluor provided engineering, procurement and construction management support on the project, which includes an 80-million-ton-per-year crushing and screening plant, state-of-the-art overland conveyor systems and rail-loading facilities.

Construction began in July 2018.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#m&m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005785/en/