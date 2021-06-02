Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Walsh Construction Company broke ground on station house and track structure reconstruction for the Chicago Transit Authority's (CTA) Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project,...

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report announced today that its joint venture with Walsh Construction Company broke ground on station house and track structure reconstruction for the Chicago Transit Authority's (CTA) Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, part of the $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Program (RPM), the largest capital project in CTA's history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006081/en/

Fluor joint venture breaks ground on Chicago Transit Authority Red Line stations and tracks. This is an artist rendering of the Argyle Underpass Auxiliary Station. (Photo: Business Wire)

"CTA is leading the country in infrastructure investment," said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor's Urban Solutions business. "It is ambitious programs like this one that will allow cities and businesses to thrive in an urbanized world. Fluor's contribution to CTA's modernization project will improve mobility for millions of people for decades to come."

The modernization of Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr, as part of the overall RPM project, will rebuild tracks and support structures along a 1.3-mile section of track, and replace 11 bridges through two Chicago neighborhoods. The majority of new structures will be built at track level to minimize the impacts to streets and free the space underneath the viaducts. Fluor will use precast concrete segments manufactured off site—a method used to minimize disruption to the community—in order to support and elevate the structures.

In addition to the station house and track structure work, a complete modernization of the track signal system will improve ride times and service reliability. The new tracks will provide a smoother, quieter and quicker ride for CTA customers resulting in a better and more efficient transit system for the city of Chicago.

Four 100-year-old stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr will also be demolished and reconstructed as part of the first major phase of RPM. The new modern stations will be larger and fully accessible with elevator and escalator access, wider platforms and improved lighting.

Pre-construction work began in 2019. Lawrence to Bryn Mawr modernization work is scheduled to be completed in 2024. RPM's first phase is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006081/en/