Fluor Corporation To Hold 2019 10K Earnings Conference Call

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report will hold a conference call to review results for its 2019 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time with Executive Chairman Alan Boeckmann, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Hernandez and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results will be released prior to the market open that day.

Please go to investor.fluor.com for a live webcast and accompanying slides. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 888-204-4368 (U.S./Canada) or +1 323-994-2093. The conference ID is 3597615.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days at investor.fluor.com.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor's 45,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

