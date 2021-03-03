Fluitec Becomes World's First Industrial Lubricant Company To Achieve B Corp Certification

DORDRECHT, Netherlands, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluitec ( https://www.fluitec.com/) is the first industrial lubricant company in the world to become B certified, joining over 3,800 certified B Corporations in 150 different industries.

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that certifies B Corporations, in the way USGBC certifies LEED buildings. The B stands for "benefit" and refers to benefiting workers, the community and the environment.

Fluitec is purpose-driven with a goal to reduce the environmental impact of industrial companies' operations through innovative lubricant technology. Fluitec's mantra, Fill4Life, is the concept of extending the life of industrial lubricants and increasing equipment efficiency, which directly and indirectly leads to a reduction of CO2 emissions and industrial waste.

"You can imagine with customers in all sectors of Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Industrial Gases, Mining, Marine etc. there's great cause to try to minimize environmental impact. As a supplier to these industries in addition to increased reliability and cost savings, we bring measurable sustainability benefits. It is fantastic to see organizations elevate sustainability and the environment as a requirement or KPI in their purchasing decisions," says Fluitec CEO, Pierre Vanderkelen.

"Our products have received sustainability recognition and validation in late 2019 from Solar Impulse's 1000Solutions Award. Receiving B Corp Certification further validates that not only are we delivering value to our customers, and the environment, we are also achieving value for our employees, our communities, and our shareholders," Vanderkelen continues.

To qualify as a B Corp, a company must have an explicit social or environmental mission and a binding fiduciary responsibility to take into account the interests of workers, the community and the environment as well as its shareholders.

"Being the first lubricant company to achieve this high standard sends a message that this level of responsibility can be achieved no matter what industry you're in," says Vanderkelen

About Fluitec:

Fluitec is the innovator to measure, monitor, decontaminate and extend the life of industrial fluids. Fluitec uses key technologies to transform lubricants into assets while reducing the impact on the environment. Fluitec has a team of internationally recognized experts that centers around increasing the reliability and profitability of manufacturing plants, rotating equipment and transportation industries. Fluitec's technologies also reduce waste streams and lower CO2 output. Fluitec provides rapid return investments that allow our customers to merge economics with sustainability. Visit www.fluitec.com for more information.

About B Lab:B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. To date, there are over 3,800 Certified B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries, and globally, more than 100,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment and The SDG Action Manager to manage their impact. Visit bcorporation.net for more information.

