Fluidmaster Launches Premium Soft Spa 9500 Bidet, Delivering A "Peachy Clean" Feeling To Bums Nationwide

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to experience a "peachy clean" feeling? Fluidmaster, the #1 toilet repair brand in the world, promises just that with the unveiling of its all-new Soft Spa 9500 Bidet, announced today. Designed to provide a more hygienic, clean and refreshing solution in the bathroom, the feature-rich Soft Spa 9500 Bidet leverages Fluidmaster's 64-year history of innovation. Complete with water temperature and pressure controls, adjustable dryer speeds, an ergonomic, temperature-controlled comfort seat and more, the electronic bidet features a sleek design that won't shift under your bum. The Soft Spa 9500 Bidet is offered at $400 MSRP and available now through Fluidmaster.com.

The Soft Spa 9500 Bidet by Fluidmaster serves as a healthier, more hygienic way of cleaning up in the bathroom. Front and rear cleaning cycles help remove more bacteria and prevent the spread of germs when compared to wiping with toilet paper. The result is a fresh, "just stepped out of the shower" clean feeling made possible by a premium, fully customizable experience.

"Adding electronic bidets to the toilet has been a growing trend in the U.S. market over the last few years as more people have transformed their bathrooms into a personal spa oasis," said Corinne AndersonSchoepe, Director, Global Brand, Fluidmaster. "COVID-19 and the recent toilet paper shortages fast-tracked our development of the Soft Spa 9500 as we responded to the widespread adoption of elevated personal hygiene standards. We've leveraged our trusted leadership in the toilet repair industry to offer a premium, more hygienic solution that we believe is going to be a welcomed upgrade in the bathroom."

Features of the Soft Spa 9500 Bidet by Fluidmaster include 1:

Automatic front and rear cleaning cycles with oscillation, water temperature and pressure controls

Adjustable dryer speeds with temperature control

Sleek design with an ergonomic comfort bidet seat that won't shift under your bum, featuring adjustable temperature control

Electronic control via push button at bidet base or wireless remote

Deodorizer and push-button quick release for easy cleaning

Night light and soft-close bidet seat lid for round-the-clock use

ABOUT FLUIDMASTER®Established in 1957 serving as the #1 toilet repair brand in the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California.

1 The Soft Spa 9500 by Fluidmaster requires a properly grounded AC 120V/60Hz power outlet to enable the amenities.

