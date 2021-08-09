Fluidigm To Participate In UBS Genomics 2.0 And MedTech Innovations Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor event:

UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations SummitWednesday, August 11, 2021Laguna Beach, CaliforniaPanel presentation at 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

The panel presentation includes a Fluidigm Imaging Mass Cytometry™ customer discussing spatial imaging. Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in investor meetings.

Contacts:

Investors:Peter DeNardo415 389 6400 IR@fluidigm.com

Media:Mark SpearmanSenior Director, Corporate Communications650 243 6621 mark.spearman@fluidigm.com