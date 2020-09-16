Fluidigm Joins Global Consortium Of Cancer Prevention Experts

CANCERPREV Cross-Disciplinary Program Expands Knowledge of Cancer Development to Deliver New Insights into Prevention Strategies

Principal Focus on Advancing Understanding of Breast and Skin Cancer Risks

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced its participation in CANCERPREV, a research and training program composed of top-tier research and teaching institutions and life science/pharma companies. CANCERPREV is principally focused on advancing the understanding of how breast and skin cancer can be prevented.

Life science researchers participating in CANCERPREV programs receive cross-disciplinary training from cancer biologists, epidemiologists, mathematicians and geneticists to better understand the key factors in cancer development, including hormonal stimulation, chronic inflammation and lifestyle risks. A central focus of the consortium's research is on examining sex hormone signaling and chronic inflammation in breast tissue and skin as benchmarks of early cancer development in organs with reproductive and non-reproductive functions, respectively.

The European Commission recently granted CANCERPREV funding under its Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

As a member of the consortium, Fluidigm is providing researchers with training and support to maximize the knowledge-generating power of the company's cutting-edge mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies. These technologies include the Helios™ system and Hyperion™ Imaging System, which employ mass cytometry, and the Juno™ and Biomark™ microfluidics systems, all of which are used throughout the academic and private sector research and drug development communities to advance the discovery and deployment of cancer biomarkers.

"Fluidigm is pleased for the opportunity to participate in CANCERPREV, and we are excited to support the consortium's efforts to communicate meaningful oncology and immuno-oncology insights more broadly throughout the life science research community," said Roberto Spada, PhD, who leads business development for Fluidigm in Europe and the Middle East. "Ultimately, our goal is to contribute to the acceleration of timelines for drug development and implementation of new therapies for cancer prevention."

"Cancer knows no boundaries, and with rates continuing to increase globally, now more than ever we need to better understand the key factors in cancer development in order to properly prevent this disease," said Gian Paolo Dotto, MD, PhD, University of Lausanne, one of the principal investigators of the consortium. "We're grateful for the training, support and technology Fluidigm is providing across a wide range of instruments and systems, and look forward to continuing to work together towards our mission of building a global foundation of cancer knowledge."

In addition to Fluidigm, partners in the CANCERPREV consortium include the International Cancer Prevention Institute, Helsana Insurance Group, The Middle East Children's Institute International, Haute Ecole Spécialisée de Suisse Occidentale (HES-SO) - La Source, University of Southern Denmark, AstraZeneca UK Limited and Swiss Vitamin Institute.

"Fluidigm's industry-leading mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies are helping to advance research for diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer, but we recognize that prevention is the most powerful tool we have against a disease that is the second leading cause of death on a global basis," said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. "We are proud to partner with CANCERPREV to support the next generation of researchers, and our team is eager to support discovery of prevention insights that may inform new therapies and save lives."

About CANCERPREVAt CANCERPREV we work tirelessly to understand how breast and skin cancer can be prevented. Our team consists of cancer biologists, epidemiologists, nutrition experts, health care professionals experienced in cancer development and treatment, mathematicians, and representatives of vulnerable socio-economic groups, as well as young researchers training for leadership roles in the public and private sector. It can take decades to transform research results into effective public health measures that could benefit all of us. This is why we commit to openly share the data and the results of our work, both with other scientists and with the public. For more information, visit cancerprev.com

