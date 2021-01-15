Fluent Announces Recipients Of Inaugural Business Empowerment Program To Support Minority And Women-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced the recipients of its first Business Empowerment Program, an initiative focused on supporting minority and women-owned businesses. Five recipients, including: Official Black Wall Street, CapWay, Waiver, EDEN BodyWorks and Jopwell, will each receive $50,000 worth of digital marketing resources to support and accelerate business growth.

Following a year where minority and women-owned businesses were severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with historically limited opportunities for funding and growth, Fluent launched the Business Empowerment Program on October 27 th, 2020. As part of Fluent's ongoing DEI initiative, the Business Empowerment Program supports minority and women-led businesses to succeed in today's digital economy. Fluent received almost 300 applications from businesses representing a diverse set of industries and objectives across North America. The application window for the 2021 program closed on December 31 st, 2020.

"As a team, we are proud to announce the grant recipients of this program and to bring light to a difficult year by giving back in the best way we can," said Matt Conlin, President and Co-founder of Fluent. "We are excited to support these businesses by offering them marketing resources they don't currently have access to, which will help take their company to the next level. We can't wait to see what they're able to achieve!"

As part of the application process, business owners shared examples of how the program would further drive their business goals. The five recipients were chosen through a multi-tiered, committee-led selection process, resulting in the following Business Empowerment Program roster for 2021:

Official Black Wall Street is a digital platform and app connecting consumers to Black-owned businesses, while giving Black entrepreneurs the resources and exposure needed to thrive.

CapWay is a financial technology startup that focuses on opportunities and positive financial experiences for those who have been unsupported by the traditional financial system.

Wa i v e r is a financial technology company which blocks overdraft and maintenance fees for any U.S. bank account through their mobile app.

EDEN Body W o rks manufactures and distributes natural hair and body care products.

Jopw e ll is the leading career advancement platform for Black, Latinx, and Native American students and professionals.

Each recipient will utilize their grant in one of two ways: an outcome-based customer acquisition campaign, or a complete Facebook campaign audit from AdParlor (a Fluent-owned social media agency), which includes a full assessment and customized creative blueprint templates.

With millions of engaged users, Fluent's performance marketing platform enables increased visibility and reach, and represents an incremental alternative to engage and acquire high-value customers. Additional information on the program and commentary from each recipient can be found on Fluent's Business Empowerment Program pag e.

To learn more about Fluent, Inc. please visit - https://www.fluentco.com

About Fluent, Inc.Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:N6A for FluentFluent@n6a.com401.464.1772