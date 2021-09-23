Floyd Mayweather Continues His Legacy Of Dominance Through Fitness Franchising

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the cluttered industry of trendy gym and fitness concepts, one new franchise stands alone, being founded by the most successful boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, the best-in-class group fitness experience that combines immersive training with revolutionary technology, is continuing its rapid national expansion and plans to have 50 locations operating by the end of 2021.

"Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is a culmination of Floyd's brand and everything he has achieved in sports over the last two decades," said Mayweather Boxing + Fitness CEO James Williams. "Floyd's brand is already associated with success due to his undefeated career in boxing, which plays a major part in the explosive expansion we've been experiencing. We are confident that our original concept will attract strong multi-unit franchisees who share Floyd's champion mentality."

Founded in 2018 by Floyd Mayweather after his retirement from an undefeated boxing career, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness was created to help the Mayweather family spirit and legacy live on to inspire people worldwide. Coming from humble beginnings, boxing was originally passed down to Floyd through his uncle and father, who taught him the importance of a tight-knit family and how to utilize the sport as a positive emotional outlet. It was this strong foundation and sheer passion for the sport that guided him through his 50 - 0 professional career. Having previously kept his training methods a secret from the world, Floyd now looks to share his champion mentality and unique workout techniques through Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness currently has 48 locations open and operating in the United States, with multiple locations coming to Russia. To help spur the brand's rapid growth, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is seeking capable, multi-unit operators to help develop the concept in key markets throughout the country. The brand expects to have 50 locations operating by the end of 2021 and over 100 locations opened nationwide by the end of 2022.

Offering the most effective group fitness experience on the market today, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather's 21-year boxing career. Members partake in 45 and 60-minute-long classes consisting of a dynamic warm-up, boxing rounds on the bags and a variety of fitness stations. State-of-the-art smart screen technology projects Floyd's lessons throughout the duration of the class, giving the authentic feel of training alongside the legend himself. Whether a former athlete, young professional, stay-at-home parent or retiree, the Mayweather workout program is designed to help anyone burn up to 1,000 calories per class.

"We have big plans for our global brand," said James Williams. "We have an amazing legacy to build upon and the corporate team that has been put together is the best of the best, just like Floyd. While Floyd has always anticipated his transition from iconic athlete to full-time businessman, we are extremely excited to help make that happen."

The Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchising opportunities target experienced entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in their home communities. While a proficient background in the fitness and franchising industry is preferred, ideal prospects should also have a strong desire to build their business under the iconic banner of Floyd Mayweather, with the support of a gold standard franchising team. The average Mayweather Boxing + Fitness location is 2,000 - 3,000 square-feet. After an initial franchising fee of $49,500, the estimated cost of opening a new franchise location is $305,000 to $695,000.

