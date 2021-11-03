Flowserve Expands Its RedRaven IoT Solutions For Valves

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) - Get Flowserve Corporation Report, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today it has expanded its revolutionary industrial IoT service suite, RedRaven - giving companies even greater insight into the performance of their flow control systems by now offering valve-specific capabilities.

With RedRaven IoT solutions available for both pumps and valves, companies can now monitor valve health to proactively identify and address issues before they cause downtime.

Using multiple connectivity options, RedRaven monitors valve performance trends and alerts users when a valve deviates from normal operating conditions. The RedRaven solution is also manufacturer agnostic and works with most plant's existing digital positioners - meaning it can monitor hundreds of valves across large industrial facilities without expensive infrastructure, installation and/or additional hardware costs.

"We understand that companies around the world are looking for ways to streamline their operations while balancing the challenges associated with aging equipment, complex datasets, and limited equipment-specific expertise and maintenance personnel," said Tauseef Salma, Vice President, Global Marketing & Technology. "With RedRaven's capabilities for both pump and valve equipment now, companies can have greater insight into their holistic flow control system while also better meeting their sustainability goals through increased energy efficiency and uptime."

RedRaven communicates both the health and performance of valves throughout a facility. Equipped with data-enabled insights across multiple locations, users can make significant improvements to enhance equipment efficiency and reduce associated carbon emissions.

RedRaven valve services also provide insight monitoring, which gives users a detailed view of valve health through an online cloud portal and offers users greater access to experienced Flowserve technical and service professionals. With RedRaven's expanded capabilities and increased span of monitoring for both pump and valve equipment, companies can have a more comprehensive view of their flow control system, helping to further increase uptime, lower maintenance costs, and improve safety and reliability.

For more information, visit https://www.flowserve.com/IOT.

About Flowserve:Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 55 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at www.flowserve.com.

