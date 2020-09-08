Flowmon And Paessler Bring A Symbiosis Of IT Infrastructure, Performance, And Security Monitoring

BRNO, Czech Republic, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowmon Networks , a network intelligence company, has today announced an alliance with Paessler AG , an IT monitoring specialist.

BRNO, Czech Republic, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowmon Networks , a network intelligence company, has today announced an alliance with Paessler AG , an IT monitoring specialist. The integrated solution brings together broad IT infrastructure monitoring and advanced performance and security analysis to ensure a healthy and secure run of digital environments.

Managing today's ever-changing IT environment requires a bullet-proof certainty that all assets are reliable, well-functioning and protected. Enhancing the symbiosis of IT infrastructure monitoring with advanced NetSecOps technology is only a natural step along the path to reaching this goal. Flowmon and Peassler's PRTG integrated solution brings together the excellence of both worlds.

"We are excited to cooperate with an IT infrastructure monitoring leader like Paessler. Several points of synergy between our solutions promise a great benefit to all who desire their digital environment to be more transparent, reliable, and secure," says Pavel Minarik, CTO at Flowmon Networks.

Paessler's PRTG Network Monitor monitors IT infrastructure, its availability, performance, and applications as well as cloud services or virtual environments. Using conventional monitoring methods and protocols combined with a powerful API, it has become one of the most widely-adopted solutions for broad IT monitoring.

"Integrating Flowmon with PRTG creates a new level of insights from both solutions, bringing together a broad overview with in-depth analytics, making it even easier for our customers to keep their IT up and running and secure," explains Steven Feurer, CTO at Paessler. "We found a partner that makes a great fit with Paessler, from a business point of view as well as from a technical perspective," he adds.

Integration with Flowmon allows feeding PRTG with network telemetry data, unlocking AI-powered analysis and advanced security features. Performance and security events detected by Flowmon are displayed on the PRTG dashboard and grouped by severity, allowing for a faster response. Moreover, when an unusual incident happens, PRTG alerts the user, who can then directly switch to Flowmon for root-cause analysis.

IT specialists using Flowmon together with PRTG enjoy the following benefits:

Know everything: Broad IT monitoring, combined with in-depth flow analysis, joined to deliver maximum transparency.

Enhance security: Detect unusual behavior, recognize indicators of compromise, insider threats and DDoS attacks, monitor firewalls, virus scanners, and backups.

High availability monitoring: Monitor Flowmon with PRTG and assure availability with PRTG's included failover.

Flowmon's network intelligence integrates NetOps and SecOps into one versatile solution. It delivers actionable insights by automatically analyzing network traffic and detecting advanced threats, which eliminates the trouble of sifting through information noise. It allows IT professionals to quickly learn about breaches and performance degradations, understand their context, impact, magnitude, and root cause, and respond to them in time.

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon creates a secure and transparent digital environment where people rule the network regardless of its complexity and nature.

About Paessler AG

In 1997 Paessler revolutionized IT monitoring with the introduction of PRTG Network Monitor. Today over 300,000 IT administrators, in more than 170 countries, rely on PRTG to monitor their business-critical systems, devices and network infrastructures. PRTG monitors the entire IT infrastructure 24/7 and helps IT professionals to seamlessly solve problems before they impact users.

Our mission is to empower technical teams to manage their infrastructure, ensuring maximum productivity. We build lasting partnerships and integrative, holistic solutions to achieve this. Thinking beyond IT networks, Paessler is actively developing solutions to support digital transformation strategies and the Internet of Things.

Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com

