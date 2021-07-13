FlowMetric Life Sciences Inc. Introduces The Breakthrough VaxEffect™ COVID-19 Vaccine Immune Response Test

A novel test exclusively created to measure and track an individual's immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine, now and over time.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowMetric Life Sciences Inc., a globally recognized life sciences company, announces the launch of VaxEffect ™ COVID-19 Vaccine Immune Response Test, a unique and powerful platform exclusively created to quantitatively assess and track, now and over time, an individual's immune response to any of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States.

Initially available through health care providers, the VaxEffect test will provide a personalized, and clinically accurate readout of a person's COVID-19 specific antibody levels, either generated in response to the COVID-19 vaccine or to prior exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. With simple, repeat testing, changes in these antibody levels can be tracked over time utilizing easy-to-read longitudinal reports, to better inform vaccine-based healthcare decisions and to support the optimal use of booster vaccinations as they become available.

"The VaxEffect test will be especially important for patients with immune compromised conditions such as those fighting cancer, diabetes, auto-immune disorders, or those that are immunosuppressed due to organ transplantation, who may have not generated a strong immune response to the vaccine" noted Grant Morgan, Ph.D., General Manager of VaxEffect and EVP of FlowMetric Life Sciences Inc.

Unlike other antibody tests, VaxEffect is the first COVID serology test built on a multiparameter flow cytometry platform that is designed to differentiate between infection and vaccination based on an antibody profile. Using this proven, powerful, and precise technology, the VaxEffect Test is both 99%+ sensitive and 99%+ specific.

About VaxEffect: The VaxEffect COVID-19 Vaccine Immune Response Test is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) that has been developed and validated by talented scientists in our FlowMetric Diagnostics' CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited High Complexity Laboratory. FlowMetric Diagnostics is a division of FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc., a globally recognized Contract Research Organization. This test has not been reviewed or approved by the FDA. The FDA has determined that such review or approval is not required.

To learn more about VaxEffect please visit www.vaxeffect.com

