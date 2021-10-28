Thomasville, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast THOMASVILLE, GA; October 28, 2021 - Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on...

Thomasville, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Flowers Foods Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Conference Call and Webcast

THOMASVILLE, GA; October 28, 2021 - Flowers Foods (FLO) - Get Flowers Foods, Inc. Report will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

