FlowerFix Has The Perfect Flower Gift For Every Valentine

As everyone is hunkered down and focused on what's essential in their lives, fresh flowers are one thing loved ones have never enough of.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day approaching quickly, everyone is on the hunt for the perfect gift. After 2020, a lot of perceptions of what's truly important and what's not have shifted back to the fundamentals, and the same is true for gifts. While the contents of the entire house are most likely undergoing a decluttering effort, fresh flowers never go out of style and are always appreciated.

FlowerFix, a new online flower shop, has created a Valentine's Flower Shop with 32 diverse options of bouquets featuring different flower varieties, colors and designs. There is bound to be one that's perfect for every loved one.

Here are three highlights in Shop:

A natural favorite for love birds is the Smell The Roses Stunning Rose Bouquet boasting 36 gorgeous red roses presented in a one-of-a-kind spiral arrangement that allows these roses to stand tall all on their own. The vase is included.

The Love Bug White and Peach Flower Bouquet, recently featured on the Tamron Hall Show, is a stunning display of over 38 stems of rarely seen white anemones and peach roses.

Presenting a luxurious, rich red color palette and varied texture, the Red Carpet Rose Bouquet impresses with luscious red roses, alstroemeria, and hypericum berries. This classic and classy arrangement boasts over 38 individual flowers.

"We've curated a collection for Valentine's Day that has the perfect bouquet to impress all your Valentines, from partners to mothers and friends," says Liza Roeser, founder and CEO of FlowerFix. "They showcase our signature style of gorgeous arrangements in the latest trends that include rare flowers and offer more stems than anyone else."

All Valentine's Day orders receive free weekday delivery. Order deadline for Valentine's Day arrival is February 12.

About FlowerFix

FlowerFix is an online flower shop that offers flower subscriptions as well as wreaths and bouquets. It is a partner company to FiftyFlowers, a female-owned business based in Boise, Idaho and Quito, Ecuador that has been selling wholesale and wedding flowers online since 2003. FlowerFix sources its flowers directly from sustainable flower farms around the U.S and world that have been personally vetted to ensure quality. The company has an uncompromising commitment to freshness, customer service, and a passion to share the joy of flowers. Learn more at FlowerFix.com.

