Flower One To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com On September 9th

LAS VEGAS and TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today announced Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One's President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 9th.

DATE: September 9th, 2021 TIME: 3:00pm ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

The Company reported record revenue of $18.3M for the second quarter of 2021, ahead of its guidance of $16M - $18M and representing a 373% increase over the same period of the prior year and a sequential increase of 32% compared to the first quarter 2021.

for the second quarter of 2021, ahead of its guidance of - and representing a 373% increase over the same period of the prior year and a sequential increase of 32% compared to the first quarter 2021. The Company holds two of the top three flower brands in Nevada (Cookies and in-house brand, NLVO), while its various bulk and white label offerings represent more sales by volume than the top selling brands in the state.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket's, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One's leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One's Nevada footprint includes the Company's flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team passionate about sharing cannabis with the world.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE", in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F11". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

