Flower And Ornamental Plants Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flower and ornamental plants market is expected to grow by USD 27.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flower and ornamental plants market is expected to grow by USD 27.18 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample Now!

The use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes, growth in floriculture, profitability associated with growing ornamental plants are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as dependence on climatic conditions, use of toxic chemicals, stiff competition in pricing, and product differentiation will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-industry-analysis

Flower And Ornamental Plants Market: Product Landscape

The market is segmented by product into cut flowers and potted plants. The cut flowers segment led the market share and will continue to lead the market in the long run.

Flower And Ornamental Plants Market: Geography Landscape

In terms of Geography, 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China will emerge as the key revenue-generating market for flower and ornamental plants market in APAC. The growth in floriculture will facilitate the flower and ornamental plants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports:

Botanical Extracts Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Farming Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Vertical Garden Construction Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Companies Covered:

1 800 Flowers.com Inc.

Astra Fund Holland BV

Bailey Nurseries Inc.

Ball Horticultural Co.

Dutch Flower Group

Farplants Sales Ltd.

FTD LLC

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

Royal FloraHolland

Sakata Seed Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

1 800 Flowers.com Inc.

Astra Fund Holland BV

Bailey Nurseries Inc.

Ball Horticultural Co.

Dutch Flower Group

Farplants Sales Ltd.

FTD LLC

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

Royal FloraHolland

Sakata Seed Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-2021-2025-covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats---technavio-301370473.html

SOURCE Technavio