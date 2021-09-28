Flow Closes Diversity Allocation Fund With Over $2M In Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow announced today that it has closed its Diversity Allocation Fund with over $2 million in investments. Flow provides a flexible infrastructure to raise and manage venture capital and private equity funds. Hundreds of fund managers have raised and now manage over $3.5 billion in assets on the Flow platform.

"Our goal is to empower diverse investors while creating economic parity for all. With more investment comes more opportunities for Latinos and other underserved entrepreneurs," said Flow co-founders Brendan Marshall and Adrian Ortiz, adding, "We were inspired by Alejandro Guerrero of Act One Ventures to change the venture landscape by bringing more diverse investors into deals."

According to Marshall and Ortiz, Flow is seeing more funds focused on serving underrepresented investor communities, providing access to high growth private market opportunities such as the Cap Table Coalition , which provides a minimum of 10 percent of this and all future funding rounds to traditionally marginalized investors—specifically Black and Latino investors.

Marshall and Ortiz worked with Pandocap, who introduced L'ATTITUDE VENTURES and Resolved Ventures, both of whom invested in Flow. L'ATTITUDE led the diversity investment at $1.5M and is the first venture fund to invest in Latino entrepreneurs exclusively.

"Flow is an exciting thesis example of investing in the growth of Latino entrepreneurship in the US. With a Latino co-founder and talented CTO in Adrian Ortiz along with the clear vision and operating expertise of Brendan Marshall, we are confident that Flow's technology-first platform will continue to disrupt and gain meaningful share across private market fund services," says Kennie Blanco of L'ATTITUDE VENTURES.

About L'ATTITUDE VENTURES

L'ATTITUDE VENTURES is a purpose-led venture fund that invests in early-stage US Latino-led and owned businesses with large and high-growth opportunities capturable through technology. Led by a global executive, Sol Trujillo, the first US-born Latino to lead a Fortune 200 company, has long underscored the economic importance of Latinos in the US.

About Resolved Ventures

A fund that advances diversity efforts in the venture capital industry by providing access and opportunity to diverse investors. The fund ensures an allocation for underrepresented groups creating generational wealth. Partners Brian Lucas, Laura Moreno Lucas, and Jesse Martinez believe this will improve access and give others the opportunity to participate in what traditionally has been a closed network of investors.

About Pandocap

Pandocap is a financial media company demystifying the capital markets, bringing quick clips and easy-to-understand information to an international audience. Targeting Latino communities in a bilingual format, its mission is to give them equal access to top-line intelligence.

