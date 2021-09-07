Flow Chemistry Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence Of AM Technology And Biotage AB As Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flow chemistry market to grow by USD 914.44 million at 9.98% CAGR, during 2021-2025. The flow chemistry market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for bulk chemicals. In addition, the increasing global biodiesel production is one of the key global flow chemistry market trends anticipated to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high spending on R&D may impede market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Continuous stirred tank reactors, Microwave systems, Plug flow reactor, and Microreactor systems), Application (Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers, Agrochemicals, and Others), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flow chemistry market covers the following areas:

Flow Chemistry Market SizingFlow Chemistry Market ForecastFlow Chemistry Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Reactor type

Market segments

Comparison by Reactor type

Continuous stirred tank reactors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microwave systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plug flow reactor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microreactor systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Reactor type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AM Technology

Biotage AB

CEM Corp.

Chemtrix BV

Corning Inc.

FutureChemistry Holding BV

H.E.L Group

Lonza Group Ltd.

ThalesNano Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

