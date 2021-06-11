Flow Capital Announces Investment In Jorsek

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) ("Flow Capital") today announces that it has provided a USD $2,000,000 investment to Jorsek, a SaaS software company providing a cloud-based, highly scalable and configurable knowledge management solution for the technical documentation market.

"Jorsek has been at the forefront of the technical documentation market for some time," said Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital. "The Company has done a fantastic job of designing a platform that allows customers and employees to create and exchange content efficiently. They have nailed down their value proposition and have signed many major companies to the platform. Flow Capital's investment will help Jorsek aggressively ramp its sales effort to capitalize on the market opportunity they are pursuing. We are excited to partner with Jorsek in its mission and to help accelerate its expansion with flexible, founder-friendly growth capital."

About Jorsek

Founded in 2005, Jorsek is based in Rochester, NY and Krakow, Poland. Jorsek is a leading provider of knowledge management software for technical communities around the world, helping companies to solve their complex content problems with a new way of authoring, organizing, and managing their documentation. From growing small businesses to Fortune 500 Enterprises, clients use Jorsek's open technology and cloud software products to manage millions of topics in their structured content to educate employees and customers. For more information, visit https://easydita.com/.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

