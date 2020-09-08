Florida Technical College Wins Multiple Awards, Including Institution Of The Year

The higher educational institution scored 3 out of the 10 awards presented by The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges named Florida Technical College the 2020 Institution of the Year. In addition to taking home the top award, FTC also claimed the Graduate of the Year Award, won by Angela Salazar and the Educator of the Year Award, won by Eddy Jorge, Dean of Academic Affairs at the Pembroke Pines campus.

FAPSC, established in 1956, provides leadership, support and advocacy for high-quality career education in the state of Florida. Each year, FAPSC recognizes excellence in the educational sector.

The Institution of the Year Award recognizes the efforts made by an institution to improve student learning outcomes, support faculty excellence and enrich local communities.

As a leader in higher education, FTC has made significant college contributions to private and post-secondary education by embracing technological innovation. FTC provides a variety of resources, including eBooks, virtual libraries and integrated technological resources available in different industries to increase student-learning outcomes. For example, the Medical Billing and Coding capstone course uses hands-on simulation and allows students to code real-life cases, developing the skills and experience necessary to qualify for coding jobs. FTC Allied Health certification pass rates increase year after year, contributing to more certified medical professionals working in the field. This has not only helped increase the college's placement but has also brought tremendous value to career-focused college education in the industry.

"Our commitment to student success has set FTC on a path to be recognized in the industry as an institution that promotes academic excellence and supports the integral development of our students through innovative and diverse learning modalities," stated Dr. James Michael Burkett, President of FTC. "One of FTC's institutional priorities is to provide skill-focused student development opportunities and services, which prepare graduates to lead and excel globally."

A testament of FTC's excellence in education is Angela Salazar, winner of the Graduate of the Year Award, which honors a student who has not only demonstrated academic excellence but has also made meaningful contributions to their institution and community. Angela managed to be an outstanding student even when she was initially homeless raising her three children. She received a Diploma from the Phlebotomy Technician program, an Associate's Degree in Medical Assisting and her Bachelor's in Allied Health Management. Salazar was consistently recognized on the Dean's list and served as the President of the Student Ambassador Club.

Dean Jorge, recipient of the Educator of the Year Award and who currently is completing his doctoral degree in Adult Education, believes students' lives are transformed with specialized career training and instruction. For two consecutive years, he's led the best student and instructor retention in the system. His students and faculty lead in areas of certification pass rates, placement and student satisfaction. He believes his students reach their maximum potential through hands-on learning, and his faculty with creative instruction and engagement.

"We are extremely proud of the contributions, both on and off campus, given by our FTC community," added Dr. Burkett. "We are thankful for this prestigious recognition and look forward to continuing to lead by example as a resource and partner to our local communities."

About FTC

Founded in 1982 to provide private, post-secondary education in specialized fields, Florida Technical College is an academic unit of NUC University (NUC), which is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, (267) 284-5000. The MSCHE is a regional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. FTC offers diploma, associate and bachelor's degree programs in a range of professions, including Healthcare, Construction Trades, Hospitality, Beauty, Information Technology and Business. FTC campuses are located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, DeLand, Pembroke Pines, Cutler Bay and Tampa. Program availability varies by campus.

About FAPSC

FAPSC currently works on behalf of all Florida's degree granting and non-degree granting career schools and colleges. Licensed by the state, Florida's career-focused schools educate and prepare over 250,000 students each year for employment in more than 200 occupational fields. Organizationally, FAPSC is incorporated as a 501 (c) (6) non-profit corporation and guided by the laws of the State of Florida.

