Florida's Top Hospitals Join Forces To Launch #MaskUp Campaign To Help Reduce The Spread Of COVID-19

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine of Florida's top health-care systems, representing more than 50 hospitals in communities across the state, have come together to launch an education and awareness campaign that includes an urgent plea for all Floridians: mask up, because wearing a facemask can help slow the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning today, a collaborative public service effort by Florida hospitals will run on TV stations, in newspapers and on digital platforms as hospital leaders combine resources to reach a broader audience with the #maskup message, share informative resources and help flatten the curve.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been more than 944,000 cases and 18,000 total deaths in the state. Following the launch of the national #MaskUp campaign - with more than 100 of the nation's top health-care systems already participating - Florida's leading health systems are joining forces to bring the importance of wearing a mask in the fight against COVID-19 to their communities.

Participating health systems include Baptist Health South Florida, Broward Health, Cleveland Clinic Florida, HCA Healthcare, Lee Health , University of Miami Health System, Jackson Health System, Memorial Healthcare System, and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

The initiative is simple: spread awareness of the science behind masks to save lives throughout the state. To do this, Florida's leading health-care systems have created messages for the betterment of the communities they serve.

The message reads: "As hospitals serving communities across Florida, we know all of us need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here's what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives."

More than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus - including an additional one million in just the past week - leading to about 250,000 deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points to recent studies that have shown facemasks successfully limit spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wearing facemasks protect in key ways: by protecting the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates and by preventing exposure of those around the wearer.

In addition to masking, the CDC suggests that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas. For further information about masking guidelines - how to choose a mask, how to properly wear a mask - visit the CDC website.

About us: www.everymaskup.com is a collaboration of 100 leading health systems representing thousands of hospitals across the U.S. joining together to create messages for the betterment of communities they serve. The impetus for this, and other public service campaigns to follow, came from a group of health-care marketing and communications executives meeting for a decade and reengaged weekly since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The goal is to share knowledge and experience, best practices, strategies and resources knowing they can accomplish more together. Founded and led by Rhoda Weiss, Ph.D., Los Angeles-based national health-care leader and consultant, the expanded coalition is partnering with Cleveland Clinic Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Paul Matsen and his team for this effort. Additionally, hospitals and health systems on a regional basis continue to come together to send messages like these of prevention and safety, hope and healing, life and death, care and caring.

