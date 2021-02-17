Florida Realtors® To Show Global Connections At Virtual International Trade Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors will join more than 150 major products and service providers across the Sunshine State in the first-ever virtual Florida International Trade Expo, March 16-18, 2021.

Presented by Enterprise Florida, the state's official economic and trade development agency, the International Trade Expo serves as a virtual meeting place to connect international agents, buyers, wholesalers, end-users and professional service providers with Florida companies representing a range of businesses and industries. The event is reaching out to invite more than 5,000 attendees through Enterprise Florida's overseas network, industry associations in 14 countries, American Chambers of Commerce, and the Internationally United Commercial Agents and Brokers Association.

To register for the virtual trade expo at no cost, go to the Florida International Trade Expo website; the agenda is available here.

Florida Realtors' booth in the virtual International Trade Expo enables the state association to showcase its Realtor members' global connections and international expertise, says 2021 Florida Realtors President Cheryl Lambert, broker-owner with Only Way Realty Citrus in Inverness. Attendees from other countries interested in learning more about Florida Realtors and the state can make an appointment with Realtors who speak their language, including Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Italian.

"Not only is Florida a great place to call home, it's a great place to do business," Lambert says. "Our state has made it a priority to not only encourage new businesses and industries to come here, but to provide the kind of supportive climate that investors and businesses need to succeed. Florida is the third largest state in the U.S and ranks as the second-best state for business (Chief Executive magazine). Florida's Realtors stand ready to connect international investors and others with opportunities in markets across the state, whether they're looking to relocate a business, invest in a new development or find their Florida dream home."

Florida Realtors®, the largest professional trade association in the state with 200,000 Realtor members in communities from the Panhandle to Key West, is key to connecting international visitors and investors to the world of opportunities available in Florida. Members are licensed real estate practitioners, including residential and commercial agents and brokers, appraisers, real estate counselors, property managers, and many other real estate specialists and related industry affiliates. Florida Realtors serves as the statewide organization for 51 local and regional Realtor associations or boards across the state.

Realtors in Florida work with buyers, sellers and investors from numerous countries. From August 2019 through July 2020, foreign buyers purchased 33,900 of Florida's existing homes with a dollar volume of $15.6 billion - 11% of the dollar volume and 8% of the state's existing home sales during that period, according to Florida Realtors' 2020 Profile of International Residential Real Estate Activity.

Florida Realtors continually seeks to strengthen global partnerships and opportunities for its Realtor members and their clients in Florida and across the world. Current global partnerships include real estate and Realtor organizations in the United Kingdom, Canada, Panama, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Dubai and Turkey, as well as the 19 Latin American countries associated with Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana (CILA).

For more information about Florida Realtors' booth at the upcoming Florida International Trade Expo or to learn more about its global partnerships, contact Florida Realtors Global Business Director Maria Grulich, mariag@floridarealtors.org.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to about 200,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

