Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Awards $222,800 In Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As pandemic turmoil fades, many young people look forward to a more usual college campus experience this fall. A number of them will receive help with their college costs from Florida Realtors ® Education Foundation Inc., which has awarded scholarships to 177 well-deserving young people living in communities throughout the state.

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $222,800 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 177 young people in the 2021-2022 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will attend community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools, both in state and out-of-state. Some students wish to pursue careers in real estate.

"For 11 years, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has helped 1,364 young people realize their dreams for the future by continuing their education," said Brenda Fioretti, chair of Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $1,968,200 in scholarships - nearly $2 million - to help these students and their families with financial support for college. These scholarships are an investment in the future, and Florida Realtors feels privileged to give back to our communities by helping these deserving young people."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, University of North Florida, Florida Atlantic University, University of South Florida and Florida Gulf Coast University, as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including Yale University, George Washington University, Troy University, Duke University, Auburn and Stanford, to name a few. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

Florida Realtors ® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 200,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors ® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

