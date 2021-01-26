Florida Realtors® 2021 Real Estate Trends: What's Ahead For Fla. Real Estate?

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate drives Florida's economy, and figuring out what lies ahead in 2021 is key for policymakers, residents and Realtors, especially with a continuing global pandemic. This year's Florida Realtors® 2021 Florida Real Estate Trends virtual summit also features a panel discussion on how residential and commercial real estate intersect, along with trends in development and new home-construction.

Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor and Dr. Robert Dietz, chief economist and senior vice president for economics and housing policy for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), will share their insights at the 2021 Florida Real Estate Trends on Feb. 4. The Zoom webinar begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

Dr. Dietz will discuss trends in new-home construction, while Dr. O'Connor will focus on the Sunshine State's residential real estate market. He will recap 2020 and share his expectations for the year ahead.

"From a real estate perspective, the big story in 2020 was the housing market's ability to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and lead the nation into a period of economic recovery," O'Connor says. "Yet at the same time, the rapid pace of sales we've seen in recent months has reduced Florida's inventory of homes for sale to its lowest level in years. At this year's Florida Real Estate Trends, we will take a detailed look at trends in new home construction, which is the only means we have of getting out of this housing shortage situation in the long run."

He explains, "Another hot topic in real estate this past year has been which long-run trends have been disrupted vs. accelerated by the pandemic. We'll present the latest data and have some in-depth discussions about Florida's migration patterns, shifts in urban and suburban housing demand, and the future of Florida's cities and real estate industry in a post-pandemic world."

Following the economic presentations, a panel of homebuilders and commercial real estate experts will discuss, "What Happens When the Office and Store Move Home?" Moderated by Jennifer Quinn, economist and director of economic development for Florida Realtors, the panel includes Kristine Smale, senior vice president, Zonda Advisory; Chris Owen, director, Florida research, Cushman & Wakefield; and Nancy Muscatello, managing consultant, CoStar Advisory Services, CoStar Group.

"This is a 'must-see' opportunity for Realtors and anyone interested in Florida's future," says 2021 Florida Realtors President Cheryl Lambert, broker-owner with Only Way Realty Citrus in Inverness. "The information you'll gain from our Real Estate Trends event offers valuable insight for your business in the months to come."

For more information and to register, go to 2021 Real Estate Trends on Florida Realtors' member website.

Florida Realtors ® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to about 200,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors ® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-realtors-2021-real-estate-trends-whats-ahead-for-fla-real-estate-301215346.html

SOURCE Florida Realtors