Florida Institute Funds Miami-based TempMee

MIAMI and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Commercialization of Florida Technology (Florida Institute) announced today that it had finalized a funding agreement with TempMee, a platform for sourcing on-demand temporary dental professionals that allows dental offices to post temporary, short term or contract shifts for licensed dental professionals to bid on. The Florida Institute collaborates with corporate, academic, and investment partners to drive innovation-based economic development across the State of Florida.

Vacancies for dental hygienists cause dental offices across the country to lose significant revenue each year while endangering their patients' and staff's safety. TempMee is led by a team of industry experts aiming to solve labor shortages through improved distribution, creating a new and easier way of connecting licensed dental professionals with dental offices in need of temporary help through an on-demand web and mobile platform. TempMee allows dental offices to attract better talent and provide its patients with improved customer experience while helping hygienists create additional income, opportunities, and flexibility.

"TempMee is a platform that can help dental offices throughout Florida solve critical efficiency gaps improving many Floridians' lives, "said Rafael Lohner, Florida Institute, Business Manager. "With their proprietary technology, they have already created a network that is gaining traction quickly solving a critical staffing need while providing highly skilled dental professionals with the opportunity to improve their income."

About the Florida InstituteFormed by the Florida Legislature in 2007, the Institute for Commercialization of Florida Technology supports and funds innovation companies that create clean jobs in new industries driving the global economy. The Institute provides company building services and seed funding through the Florida Technology Seed Capital Fund to promising Florida startups that are developing products that improve and save lives and help companies improve their bottom line. The organization's investment decisions are guided through a strong partnership with its Private Fund Manager, Florida Funders. The Institute's economic impact between 2011 and 2019 was $1.9 billion, with an annual return on investment of 31 times to the State of Florida.

About TempMee TempMee allows dental offices to quickly and easily source qualified and licensed dental professionals, mitigating revenue loss, and customer satisfaction when regular staff needs to miss work. Their platform replaces temp agencies with proprietary technology that allows employers to post available shifts for qualified workers to bid on.

Media Contact: Rafael Lohner, +1.561.368.8889, info@florida-institute.com

