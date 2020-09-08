Florida DIY Blogger Wins $2,500 For Charity In Fifth Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest

AVON, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After numerous hours of painting, decorating and putting on the finishing touches, the votes have been tallied and FrogTape ® is excited to announce the winning influencer of the 2020 FrogTape Paintover Challenge ® : Liz Rishel of Within the Grove. She astounded the public and FrogTape's panel of judges with her living room makeover to win $2,500 for Room to Dream Foundation, an organization committed to creating healing environments in hospitals, communities and homes for children and adolescents facing chronic illnesses, in addition to a cash prize.

During the challenge, 15 talented home décor bloggers redesigned a room in their home using only paint, painter's tape, and a $500 budget. Each also were inspired by one of the five 2020 FrogTape ® Design Trends, identified by celebrity interior designer, Taniya Nayak. To see all the room transformations, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

"Whether you're a DIY veteran or just dipping your toe in the water with your first project, paint is an easy way to transform any space without breaking the bank," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape ® brand products. "From bold geometric patterns to subtle but chic accent walls, this year's Paintover Challenge ® participants demonstrated how to incorporate character and style into their homes, and amazed us with their inspiring, wallet-friendly makeovers."

Inspired by her assigned 2020 Design Trend, "Natural Beauty," Rishel transformed her living room into a serene haven, incorporating different types of textures and wood tones. She added a pretty pop of color by painting one wall a beautiful cypress green. Rishel combined this with a new rug, plenty of plants and a fresh coat of white paint on the remaining walls - ultimately creating a nature-inspired oasis that she and her husband will truly enjoy.

"Before, our living room was perfectly lovely, but it wasn't us anymore - the design was more farmhouse-chic but our style these days is more modern," said Liz. "The difference that a few coats of paint can make is incredible. And thanks to the various FrogTape ® brand painter's tapes, I was able to achieve crisp paint lines on a variety of surfaces - from drywall to our Roman Clay fireplace to a wood slat wall - without having to worry about paint bleed or touch-ups. Now, we have a space that we truly love because it's reflective of our personalities and design style."

"Plus, I was thrilled to 'compete' for a donation to Room to Dream Foundation," Liz added. "They do amazing work to improve the quality of life, promote imagination and self-worth, and aid in the recovery process for youth with chronic illnesses. I'm delighted I can give back to such a charitable organization."

The other talented 2020 Paintover Challenge ® participants include:

For more information about the FrogTape Paintover Challenge ® and project inspiration, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

FROGTAPE ® BRAND PRODUCTSFrogTape ® brand helps consumers and professionals alike navigate the painting process with high-quality products. FrogTape ® offers premium-quality, innovative painting tapes that feature the brand's patented PaintBlock ® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape to keep paint out and lines sharp. FrogTape ®, marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, makes it easy to achieve professional-looking results and is the brand pros rate #1 for sharp paint lines with no paint bleed. For more information on FrogTape ® brand, visit FrogTape.com, like us on Facebook ® ( facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter ® ( @FrogTape); follow us on Instagram ® ( @FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest ® ( pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube ® ( youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

