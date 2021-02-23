Florida Department of Transportation Selects Iteris' ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Provide Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 5 for use...

Iteris, Inc. (ITI) - Get Report, the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 5 for use of its ClearGuide™ solution to improve mobility throughout the central Florida district.

With real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies - a global leader in mapping and location platform services - ClearGuide, which has been upgraded to include automated signal performance measures (ATSPM) capabilities, will enable the analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across Florida's District 5, one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. District 5 covers nine counties - Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia - spanning nearly 9,000 square miles, with its more than four million residents logging over 125 million miles daily in the region. The district houses over 2,100 signalized intersections, representing 25% of signalized intersections in the state.

Under the terms of the three-year SaaS agreement, Iteris will provide powerful ClearGuide features, including: ATSPM capabilities to optimize signal performance, dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy, customizable analysis of major Florida roadways. The ClearGuide solution is designed to grow and expand to meet the district's future challenges, as well as ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and automated vehicles.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris' ClearMobility™ Platform , the world's most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

"We are thrilled to be able to support the district's goal of better managing its transportation network by providing mobility intelligence, as well as 24/7 operations and signal maintenance and monitoring for 25% of the state of Florida's signalization intersections," said Scott Perley, vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "ClearGuide enables users to receive regular, proactive recommendations through an intuitive user interface to ultimately improve efficiency at major intersections and throughout the wider network."

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should," "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and our ClearGuide solution and ClearMobility platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services timely and in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors' patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov).

