Florida Cyber Charter Academy Highlights Graduates With Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA), an online public charter school, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET.

The virtual graduation will celebrate the achievements of more than 165 students—the largest class since the school's inception. Distinguished guest speakers will include Mr. Larry Williams, FLCCA Northeast Board Chairperson; Dr. Darren Reed, Stride's Senior Vice President of Regional School Services; and Mr. Andy Tuck, Chair of the Florida State Board of Education.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports plans to join the U.S. Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Air Force. In addition, many graduates have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country including New York University's College of Arts and Science, Full Sail University, Florida Southern College, Jacksonville University, and Keiser University.

"With the innovative online education they've received, FLCCA students are prepared to pursue any opportunity they want," said Dr. Sandra Anthony, Head of School at FLCCA. "This is a uniquely challenging time for this year's graduates; however, I have no doubt they have the tools they need to succeed."

Students enroll in FLCCA for a number of reasons, and FLCCA works to ensure that students reach their full potential by delivering a rigorous and relevant curriculum combined with classes that are student-centered, data-driven and engaging.

Students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music as well as a host of electives. Live virtual classes taught by Florida-licensed teachers provide not only an engaging environment but give students the opportunity to learn with their peers in an online platform. True to its mission, FLCCA celebrates diversity and builds its school community through inspiration while ensuring that students are productive citizens today and who are successful in their future endeavors of tomorrow.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT:Florida Cyber Charter Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony WHEN:Friday, June 4 th at 3 p.m. ET WHERE: Link with more information about the ceremony will be posted to FLCCA's Facebook Page.

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time, online public school available to students in grades K-12. As part of the Florida public school system, enrollment in FLCCA is tuition-free for Florida students, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FLCCA, visit flcca.k12.com.

