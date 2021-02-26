Florida Cities Are Generating Revenue With Passport's Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cities throughout the state of Florida are choosing transportation software leader, Passport, to streamline and manage vehicle interactions with their streets and sidewalks. Through the company's digital operating system, Passport clients across the region are regaining lost revenues from the pandemic by providing their communities with accessible, touchless payment options for parking.

Like many cities across the Sunshine State, the City of St. Augustine welcomes millions of visitors each year to its historic attractions and sandy beaches. The City launched Passport's mobile payment application, Passport Parking, in early 2019 and experienced a rapid adoption of the app due to its convenience and ease of use. From the time of launch to 2020 — amid the pandemic — the City saw an 84 percent increase in revenue.

"Passport Parking has been a great addition for the City of St. Augustine by providing a cashless and contactless option especially during the current times," says City parking manager, Tara Bennie. "The convenience for the parker along with the ease of the backend system for our employees has been priceless!"

The Town of Fort Myers Beach also offers Passport Parking to its residents as a cashless alternative to paying for parking with physical hardware. "The Town of Fort Myers Beach has phased out parking meters and is gradually removing pay stations to further encourage the use of mobile payment technology," said Roger Hernstadt, Town Manager.

Another popular vacation destination in the state, the City of Key West, will be deploying the Passport Operating System to offer mobile pay parking, parking enforcement and digital permitting solutions. With more convenient options available to pay for and manage long and short term parking sessions, tourists and locals can enjoy a hassle-free, contactless parking experience and the City can more effectively manage its streets and sidewalks.

City of Key West parking director, John Wilkins, explains that the City was initially only pursuing Passport's digital enforcement solution. "We quickly realized we were in need of a centralized solution rather than multiple vendors to manage our parking needs," said Wilkins. "Integrating everything under one roof with Passport enables us to increase compliance, drive revenue and offer our visitors and citizens more choice."

Earlier this year, Passport was recognized on the University of Florida's Gator 100 List , an annual award that celebrates the world's 100 fastest-growing Gator businesses. Throughout the ongoing pandemic, the University has implemented measures to ensure the health and safety of its campus.

"We understand the hardships brought on by the pandemic and we are dedicated to helping communities rebuild through cost-effective solutions," says Passport director of municipal sales, Kelsey Owens. "Our partnerships throughout the state of Florida signify our commitment to reducing cities' operational complexities and addressing the diverse needs of their residents."

About PassportPassport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact: Allison Guthrie(818) 523-8581 passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-cities-are-generating-revenue-with-passports-technology-301236284.html

SOURCE Passport