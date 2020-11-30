Florida Chamber Safety Council Becomes Florida Chapter Of The National Safety Council

By joining forces, employers across Florida gain access to resources, trainings and offerings from the nation's leading safety advocate all while making Florida safer, healthier, and more sustainable

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is proud to announce that the Florida Chamber Safety Council has become the 19 th NSC Chapter in the United States. Organizations within the NSC Chapter network provide training, consulting, conferences and workshops to employers in their states and regions using the resources of the National Safety Council, the country's leading nonprofit safety advocate focused on ending preventable deaths and injuries.

By becoming the exclusive NSC Chapter for Florida, the Florida Chamber Safety Council is doubling down on its commitment to making Florida the safest state in the United States. Preventable injuries - commonly known as "accidents" - are the fourth leading cause of death in the state, trailing heart disease, cancer and stroke. More than 12,600 Floridians died from preventable injuries in 2018, the last year for which data are available.

"On-the-job injuries and fatalities continue to plague our nation, and strong partnerships are critical in order to save lives," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "We are excited to add the Florida Chamber Safety Council to our growing Chapter network and leverage their expertise to help make workplaces across the country safer for all workers."

The Florida Chamber Safety Council is an initiative of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and a cornerstone of efforts outlined in its 2030 strategy to grow Florida into the 10 th largest economy in the world. An advisory board comprised of safety professionals from Florida companies and institutions leads the Florida Chamber Safety Council. It is the first organization of its kind to serve as the statewide resource for fostering safety, health and sustainability among Florida businesses.

As a National Safety Council Chapter, the Florida Chamber Safety Council seeks to set a national standard for what businesses can expect from their local and regional chapters. The Florida Chamber Safety Council intends to provide guidance on day-to-day safety programs as well as assistance with persistent issues such as opioid misuse, mental health and cannabis use.

"It is an honor for the Florida Chamber Safety Council to be named the Florida chapter of the National Safety Council to serve as the leading safety advocate for Florida," said Katie Yeutter, Florida Chamber Safety Council President. "As we aim to make Florida the safest state in America, the principles NSC represents will serve as a guiding model for promoting safety, advocating health and leading sustainability in Florida."

