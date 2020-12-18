Florida Blue Covering COVID-19 Vaccine At No Cost To Members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, today confirmed copays, deductibles and coinsurance will be waived for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to its members. The vaccine will be available at $0 cost share to members with employer health plans, individual plans and Medicare Advantage plans.

"COVID-19 has badly impacted families and communities across Florida, and the toll is growing rapidly. With the FDA's emergency use authorization of new COVID-19 vaccines, it's critical that we get broad vaccination across the state as soon as possible to help protect ourselves and our loved ones," said Pat Geraghty, Florida Blue president and CEO. " Florida Blue is committed to supporting our members in obtaining the vaccine quickly and conveniently when it becomes available. We will not allow cost to be an obstacle to our members receiving the potentially lifesaving COVID-19 vaccination."

Administration of the first COVID-19 vaccine began in Florida this week to residents of long-term care facilities and high-risk health care personnel as part of the government's multi-phased approach to vaccine distribution. Florida Blue is working closely with state and local officials to support vaccination of its members at the appropriate time during the phased distribution throughout Florida.

"We strongly encourage all Floridians to consult with their doctor about getting the vaccine when it is available to the general public. We are working with public and private leaders at the state and local levels to both encourage and ensure that everyone, regardless of health care coverage, gets the vaccine," added Geraghty.

"We cannot return to safely celebrating with our friends and loved ones or enjoying large concerts or sporting events until the coronavirus is under control. It's essential to get our economy back on track. Most importantly, until the vaccine is widely available, we need to stay vigilant. This year, that may mean spreading holiday cheer from afar to avoid spreading the virus."

Vaccine coverage currently includes the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will be extended to other COVID-19 vaccines that receive emergency use authorization from the FDA, such as the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine.

To date, Florida Blue has provided more than $200 million in COVID-19 support in Florida by waiving cost sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment, reducing premiums for small and mid-size businesses and Medicare Advantage members, providing members with up to $500 each in rewards to cover health care expenses like monthly premiums and copays, providing access to virtual health care at $0 cost share, supporting nonprofits addressing essential needs in communities across Florida, offering all Floridians free access to a 24-hour bilingual emotional support helpline and more.

All Floridians and Florida Blue members can visit floridablue.com/COVID19 for the latest information on coronavirus. Florida Blue members with specific coverage questions can call the phone number on the back of their member ID card or 1-800-352-2583. Medicare members can call 1-800-926-6565 or visit floridablue.com/Medicare/COVID19.

About Florida Blue Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state.

