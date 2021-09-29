Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Ideally Positioned As Colombia Makes Cannabis Progress

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

When Democrats took control of Capitol Hill during the elections in November 2020, there was growing optimism that federal legalization of cannabis was in the cards for Americans. Nine months into the new administration, progress has been slow in the United States.

Latin American (LATAM) countries, on the other hand, have moved forward with new laws ending cannabis prohibition and supporting the industry, moves to generate government revenue, cut into illicit sales and bring novel therapeutic options to people in need. Colombia, Mexico and Panama are emerging as global pioneers promoting responsible cannabis commerce, which bodes well for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) , a company with robust operations in Colombia.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive.

For more information about this company, visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social.

