Floors - The Final Filthy Frontier: Reopening The Economy Safely

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking on sidewalks, parking lots, grocery stores, schools, and through our homes accumulates and tracks more than just dirt. We have fungi, viruses, and bacteria on the soles of our shoes. As soon as our shoes touch clean floors, they become dirty floors, as everyday foot traffic walks-in dangerous pathogens to sanitized spaces.

Studies show that disease-causing pathogens ( Coronavirus , MRSA, C. Diff, and E. Coli, etc.) are carried on peoples' shoes and quickly spread to surrounding surfaces , increasing likelihood of infections. Even with masking, hand-sanitizing, and increased disinfection protocols, pathogen contamination returns quickly . Addressing the spread of disease-causing germs via shoes is the next step to reopening our Economy safely.

A successful economic recovery depends on the public being, and feeling, safe indoors. Pathogen (bacterial, fungal, viral) spread, and outbreaks are costly to the U.S.:

PathO 3 Gen Solutions patented next-generation technology, The UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Station, addresses the floors and shoes. Using a multi-patented combination of Ozone and UVC light, the UVZone is 110 times more effective than UVC disinfection alone , and prevents germs from being tracked indoors via shoes. Independent studies prove PathO 3 Gen's technology destroys up to 99.999% of pathogens on shoe soles, including Coronavirus, in 8-seconds with little disruption to daily operations or entrance points.

Crothall Healthcare, a Compass One Healthcare Company , included PathO3Gen Solutions UVZone in its 2020 White Paper 5 Pillars of Safety .

" Studies show high rates of bacterial shoe sole contamination in the hospital, community, and animal worker areas," and a CDC-published Coronavirus study found floor swabs had a high rate of positive tests, with half of the ICU staff's shoes also tested positive. "As medical staff walk around the ward, the virus can be tracked all over the floor, as indicated by the 100% rate of positivity from the floor in the pharmacy, where there were no patients."

"We have always had a lower-than-expected HAI rate at our facility. However, since the inception of the PathO 3 Gen Solutions UVZone shoe disinfection technology and other infection control measures, we have reduced our HAI rate by 53%." -- Vice President and COO Debi Martoccio, AdventHealth Connerton

Addressing the shoes as a source of disease spread is the next step to reopening safely, and new technology such as the multi-patented UVZone creates a visible sign of safety for employers, employees and their customers.

About PathO 3 Gen SolutionsPathO 3 Gen Solutions' sole mission is to save lives by creating cleaner and safer environments. The privately held Florida-based company holds multiple patents on their technology and equipment. The UVZone shoe sanitizing station is UL Certified and manufactured by an IS0 9001 facility in the U.S.A. www.patho3gen.com

About UVZoneThe UVZone shoe disinfection technology is the first and only UL Certified, proactive disinfection equipment using an exclusive and multi-patented combination of Ozone (O 3 ) and UVC. The patented technology is proven to be 110x more effective against deadly pathogens, and over 24x more effective at eliminating Human Coronavirus, than UVC alone. It eliminates up to 99.999% of the deadliest pathogens, including bacteria and fungi, and leaves zero (0) Human Coronavirus residue on footwear. The UVZone shoe sanitizing station is easy to use with any footwear or shoe cover and plugs into a standard outlet.

