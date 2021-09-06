Floor Pad Market Report Featuring Dominant Vendors Including 3M Co., AB Electrolux, And Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc. | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Floor Pad Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions .

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Floor Pad Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions .

The floor pad market value is anticipated to grow by USD 71.33 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing industrial floor cleaning market and growing constructions in the non-residential sector will drive the growth of Floor Pad Market during 2021-2025. However, the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries might hamper market growth.

The growth of the janitorial industry is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the stringent governmental regulations might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The floor pad market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., AB Electrolux, Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corazzi Fibre Srl, ETC of Henderson Inc., Fibratesco Srl, Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC, and Medline Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the floor pad market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and others. The market demand from the manufacturing sector will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary include:

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global entrance floor mat market is segmented by product (scrapper and wiper, anti-fatigue mats, logo mats, specialty mats, and others), application (indoor and outdoor), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Steam Cleaner Market - Global steam cleaner market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehouse and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

AB Electrolux

Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Corazzi Fibre Srl

ETC of Henderson Inc.

Fibratesco Srl

Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC

Medline Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/floor-pad-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-floor-padmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floor-pad-market-report-featuring-dominant-vendors-including-3m-co-ab-electrolux-and-americo-manufacturing-co-inc--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301369547.html

SOURCE Technavio