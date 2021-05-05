Floor & Decor Launches The Grand Opening Of Its Greenville, South Carolina Store On May 13, 2021

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Greenville, South Carolina on May 13, 2021.

Floor & Decor (FND) - Get Report, a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Greenville, South Carolina on May 13, 2021. The 80,000 square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Tracie Elliott, the new store's Chief Executive Merchant.

"Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Greenville," said Elliott. "We are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in stock trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality."

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Greenville Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on May 13, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeovergreenville.com. Registration ends on June 12, and a winner will be chosen on June 14.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in Greenville. Pros are invited to text 864PRO to 26786 to schedule a personal tour of the new store. Those scheduling tours from May 10 thru June 9 will be eligible to win prizes exclusive to our PROs - iPad, Nintendo Switch, Yeti Cooler, GoPro Hero, and even a Chevrolet Coloradotruck! During the tour, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team and learn about Floor & Decor's products and services.

"Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success," said Elliott. "The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business."

Store Address: 401 Roper Mountain Rd., Greenville, SC 29615

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta based Floor & Decor is a leading high growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 133 warehouse stores and two design studios in 31 states at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world's best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

