Flock Freight Launches Industry-First Instant Prebate Program

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight , the only logistics provider that offers a shared truckload shipping solution for businesses, today announced its Instant Prebate program, which lets truckload shippers switch to shared truckload service when their freight measures less than 44 linear feet and provides average savings of 16%.

Flock Freight estimates that shippers spend approximately $7 billion on truckload freight that ships with unused trailer space each year, which is equivalent to 5 out of 100 truckloads moving empty. Flock Freight is changing the freight shipping model through its shared truckload solution, pooling less-than truckload shipments on one truck based on route optimization and last-in, first-out loading mentality. The result is high-quality truckload service for smaller loads. With the addition of Instant Prebate, Flock Freight can offer shippers increased rate protection and savings opportunities through guaranteed truckload prices. Plus, Flock Freight automatically moves eligible loads with shared truckload service. Flock Freight is the only freight shipping company to offer an instant prebate on the contracted rate of a shipment based on load details, with no risk to shippers.

"Our unique position in the freight shipping space enables us to provide a level of service and flexibility that has not yet become standard in the industry," said Oren Zaslansky, founder and CEO of Flock Freight. "We want to ensure that shippers never have to pay for air again and that the overall supply chain can reach a level of efficiency and sustainability that far exceeds current standards of operation."

Instant Prebate offers shippers reimbursement for unused space in truckload shipments between 10 and 44 linear feet. Shippers have the ability to lock in truckload contracts in advance based on their shipment plans. Within 24 hours of pickup, the shipper provides an update on the final load size. From there, Flock Freight applies the Instant Prebate — offering savings of up to 50% — and pools the load into a shared truckload if possible.

"Before shipping with Flock Freight, I was paying for full truckloads when I was only using a fraction of the trailer. I was literally paying to move air. FlockDirect, and the Instant Prebate program, has dramatically reduced my transportation spend, increased our efficiency, and eliminated the need to get spot quotes in a volatile freight market. We love it!" said Heather Burns, transportation manager for Sigma Supply of North America.

Flock Freight is a San Diego-based B Corp that's been reinventing traditional shipping methods since opening for business in 2015. As the only digital freight provider to guarantee shared truckload shipping, Flock Freight leverages proprietary technology and relationship-driven service to pool shipments that are going the same direction onto one truck. The company provides faster, safer, and more sustainable service for LTL and TL shippers, in addition to increased revenue potential for carriers. Flock Freight's shared truckload solution eliminates terminals and cuts freight-related carbon emissions by up to 40%. Flock Freight is backed by SignalFire, GLP, GV, and several other leaders in the supply chain transformation.

