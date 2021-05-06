FLO | AddEnergie Proceeds With The Deployment Of 120 EV Chargers In New York City

QUEBEC CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FLO | AddEnergie has begun shipping 120 chargers out of its factory in Shawinigan, Quebec, destined for FLO network's first deployment in New York City.

QUEBEC CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FLO | AddEnergie has begun shipping 120 chargers out of its factory in Shawinigan, Quebec, destined for FLO network's first deployment in New York City. Of the total, 100 chargers will be installed at 34 public curbside locations over the coming months across all of New York's five boroughs. The remaining 20 will be installed at four additional locations to support the electrification of the City of New York's fleet. These chargers are part of a joint New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) and Con Edison pilot project.

"This is an important milestone for FLO | AddEnergie as we accelerate our expansion strategy in the United States. New York City represents our second major urban deployment in the United States after Los Angeles. We are extremely proud of the extensive collaboration with Con Edison and NYCDOT that led to a customized solution that will integrate respectfully into NYC's globally renowned urban landscape," says Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO | AddEnergie.

All the installed chargers will be powered by Con Edison, which will also coordinate the installation process with NYCDOT. Con Edison, the energy company that serves New York City, selected FLO | AddEnergie as the provider of the chargers and network services after a competitive procurement process.

" New York City offers tremendous potential for electric vehicle adoption, but providing charging in dense, urban areas where residential charging is not available takes special network operation expertise and best-in-class hardware. We are pleased to bring our extensive experience with curbside deployments to the Big Apple and help facilitate equitable EV adoption by all New Yorkers who drive," adds Tremblay.

About FLO | AddEnergie

FLO | AddEnergie is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO | AddEnergie enable approximately half a million charging events and the transfer of 5.5 GWh in electricity, thanks to over 40,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO | AddEnergie's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and its assembly plant is located in Shawinigan ( Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York and Texas. For more information, visit flo.com.

