FLIR Systems To Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, May 6, 2021

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report,a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 6, 2021. FLIR does not plan to hold an earnings call this quarter, though summary first quarter financial data, including business segment details, will be available following the release and may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database section of the Company's Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. Our vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense," creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

