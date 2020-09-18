FLIR Systems Announces Participation In Jefferies Expert Conference Call Series

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate in Jefferies Expert Conference Call Series.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report, a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate in Jefferies Expert Conference Call Series. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. FLIR recommends registering at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation at this same internet address.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. FLIR Systems' vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense," creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

