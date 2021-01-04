FLIR Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of FLIR Systems, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - FLIR

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share is fair to FLIR shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages FLIR shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether FLIR and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for FLIR shareholders; (2) determine whether Teledyne is underpaying for FLIR; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for FLIR shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of FLIR shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

