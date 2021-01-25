Flipclutch Research: AR Technology Helps Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe To Complete Task, WIMI Builds An Immersive Simulation Holographic Cloud Platform

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China's Chang'e-5 probe successfully landed in the lunar pre-selected landing zone, completing a key step in the mission. Next, the Chang'e-5 probe will enter the lunar surface sampling phase. According to CCTV's military Weibo report, for the Chang'e-5 mission, the ChinaAerospace Science and Technology Corporation used AR technology to conduct simulation experiments.

AR stands for augmented reality, is a technology that calculates the position and angle of the camera image in real-time, and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models.

In order to improve the reliability of sampling, a "lunar simulation laboratory" was built in the Lunar Building of the Fifth Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, where people can see exactly the same scene as the lunar surface sampling, and the lunar surface environmentwas reconstructed through AR technology simulation. According to reports, the simulation site has also been responsible for the mission scenario simulation of the Chang'e-3 probe and Chang'e-4 probe.

According to the video, in terms of AR technology, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation has adopted a variety of AR equipment and moved the lunar terrain to the ground laboratory.

For the field of aerospace research, AR is already indispensable and will become an essential tool. After the lander lands on the moon, two probes will take three-dimensional images and send them back to the earth. Based on the three-dimensional images, ground crews will reconstruct the real-time scene of the landing site of this Oceanus Procellarum. Thanks to the blessing of 3D reconstruction technology and AR technology, the lunar soil sampling of Chang'e-5 will be more accurate and reliable.

At present, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies have become a hot spot in the civilian field. AR technology has been applied in the aerospace field a few years ago. With the rapid progress of augmented reality technology, especially the expansion of its real-world applications, people's demand for related applications of augmented reality technology continues to increase, and AR technology has huge development potential.

In response to the integration of the development of 5G and augmented reality, China issued the "Notice on Promoting the Accelerated Development of 5G", requiring the further promotion of 5G+VR/AR and other applications to promote new consumption. Driven by policies, it is expected that 5G+AR in China will develop faster, laying an important foundation for the accelerated growth of the augmented reality market.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI Hologram Cloud is also committed to exploring the application fields of holographic AR.It utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. WIMI's core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, as well as cloud and big data.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the hologram AR technology, including hologram computer visual AI synthesis, hologram visual presentation, hologram interactive software development, hologram AR online and offline advertising, hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

According to reports, recently, WIMI officially announced the establishment of the "Holographic Academy of Science" to research the cutting-edge technology of holographic AR and disruptive technological innovation.Holographic AR has broad development space in many fields in the future. The AR holographic related patent products applied by WIMI have fully covered multiplevirtual reality scenes, such as sports, performance, education, games, film, and television. Over the years of technological efforts, there are currently more than 4654 holographic content IPin technical reserves.

WIMI plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies. It intends to continue to strengthen its ability to develop holographic AR content. WIMI is committed to enriching the holographic content portfolio and providing high-quality holographic experiences to its customers and end-users. Besides, it plans tocontinue to expand the holographic content library through various means.

In the future, AR technology will continue to develop as always, but for innovative applications of technology, it has reached a crucial phase. In the future, the combination of AR technology and application scenarios will become closer. The wide application of AR technology in many scenarios has greatly enriched people's scene experience. This also makes people full of expectations for the future application and innovation of AR technology.

About Flipclutch

Flipclutch Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have established a professional and proprietary research platform for financial markets, focusing on emerging growth companies and technologically leading companies. Flipclutch team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.Flipclutch.com

Website: http://www.Flipclutch.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flipclutch-research-ar-technology-helps-change-5-lunar-probe-to-complete-task-wimi-builds-an-immersive-simulation-holographic-cloud-platform-301214031.html

SOURCE Flipclutch Research