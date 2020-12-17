Flint Group Names Ripley PR Public Relations Agency Of Record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flint Group, a leading network of home service businesses across the United States, has selected Ripley PR as the company's full-service public relations provider and agency of record.

"I've personally worked with Heather and the Ripley PR team before, so I already had full confidence in their ability to navigate the home service industry and generate exceptional top-of-mind awareness," said Trevor Flannigan, COO of Flint Group. "The knowledge and deep understanding of home services they bring to the table is unrivaled, and this relationship stands to make 2021 an impressive year for the brands in our portfolio."

Flint Group invests in leading home service companies across the country. The investment company looks for attributes like passion and culture to ensure the quality of brands that join the Flint Group team. As such, Flint Group has created momentum for home service companies across the country.

Flint Group consists of a collection of homes service businesses, including: AAA Service, Climate Control Experts, Wolfer's Home Services and South West Plumbing. All four businesses are experts in the plumbing industry while AAA Service, Climate Control Experts and Wolfer's Home Services also specialize in HVAC.

"Working with Flint Group is another prime opportunity for us to help home service business owners get an edge on their competition and really own their markets," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "Homeowners choose service businesses they trust, and leveraging PR for earned media placement, like interviews and articles in local news outlets, can help establish that trust and credibility for your business. We look forward to positioning Flint Group's companies as the most trusted, expert choices in their markets and helping them reach the next level."

Ripley PR was founded by Heather Ripley in 2013. The agency provides strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies to the home service industry.

Ripley applied the experience she gained working at Clockwork Home Services, a franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky, to build the No. 1 home service PR agency in the country. Ripley PR's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations helps clients build awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Flint Group

Flint Group is a collection of the best residential home service businesses in the country. Their focus is on plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and related home service segments. The Flint Group has a decade-long history of partnering with great managers, building great teams, and delivering superior returns to investors and sellers alike.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $420 million network of communication agencies, with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flint-group-names-ripley-pr-public-relations-agency-of-record-301194881.html

SOURCE Ripley PR, Inc.