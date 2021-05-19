Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Releases New Investor Presentation

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) - Get Report ("Flexsteel" or the "Company"), today posted a new investor presentation on the Company's website at https://ir.flexsteel.com/events-and-presentations. The presentation outlines key elements of the Corporation's business model, investment thesis, growth strategies, and financial objectives.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company") is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel" is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

