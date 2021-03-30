Flexiti Launches Buy Now Pay Later Financing At Maison Corbeil, Jardin De Ville, Home Société, MUST & La Galerie Du Meuble

Flexiti Financial Inc. ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, announced today that G2MC, a leading group of indoor and outdoor furnishings retailers, has launched its 0% interest financing 1 solution.

With Flexiti's omni-channel financing solution, customers can apply for a FlexitiCard ® in-store at Maison Corbeil, Must, Jardin de Ville, Home Société and La Galerie du Meuble stores located in Quebec and Ontario. The paperless application takes minutes to complete and receive a response and upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing 1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases.

"For more than 60 years, we have committed to serving our customers and making design accessible without compromise" said Louis Jean, Executive Vice President at G2MC. "With Flexiti's financing solution, our customers have more options to bring home our selection of cutting-edge furniture from local and international designers. With 0% interest financing, great design is made even more affordable for our customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome G2MC into the Flexiti Network," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "G2MC and its family of stores allows our cardholders even more options to shop quality products with 0% interest financing. With their extensive network of stores across Ontario and Quebec, Maison Corbeil, Must, Jardin de Ville, Home Société and La Galerie du Meuble are fantastic additions to the growing Flexiti Network."

_______________________1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About G2MC

Created in 2013, G2MC is a corporate entity comprised of Maison Corbeil, La Galerie du Meuble, Jardin de Ville, Must and Home Société, retailers specializing in the sale of accessible and high-end indoor and outdoor furnishings. These retailers focus on a personalized shopping experience, offering contemporary-style furnishings that evolve with each new trend. In partnership with the private equity firm Corporation Financière Champlain, G2MC can become one of the leading design and furnishing providers in Quebec and Ontario.

About Flexiti

Flexiti is one of Canada's fastest-growing point-of-sale lenders, offering customers 0% interest financing at retailers that sell big-ticket goods like furniture, appliances, jewellery and electronics. Through its award-winning buy-now-pay-later platform, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard®, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. Accepted at nearly 6,000 locations and ecommerce sites across Canada including The Brick, Leon's, Staples, Sleep Country, Wayfair, Birks and Peoples Jewellers, Flexiti aims to make our customers' lives more affordable and help our retail partners grow their sales by offering flexible financing options.

Flexiti's growth, driven by its financing platform, is recognized as market leading. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program, and 40th in Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500TM. In 2020, Flexiti ranked 29th in The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, 6th in The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies, 3rd on the 2020 Growth List and 6th and 39th on Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM and Fast 500TM, respectively. Flexiti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) - Get Report.

For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

(CURO-NWS)Source: CURO Group Holdings Corp.; Flexiti

