Flexiti Appoints Lisa Boulanger As Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Boulanger to the position of Chief Product Officer.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Boulanger to the position of Chief Product Officer.

In her role as Chief Product Officer, Lisa will be responsible for managing portfolio health by optimizing current and prospective merchant relationships, identifying new revenue drivers and defining the long-term product strategy with a focus on growing Flexiti's consumer facing brand within the market. Lisa joins Flexiti from Google Canada, where she spent nine years - first as Head of Financial Services and Canada's Payments Lead where she managed the overall relationship between Google and Canada's largest banks. Lisa ended her time at Google as Head of Brand leading all brand and performance advertising for Canada's largest CPG companies. Prior to Google, Lisa spent several years in progressive positions in retail credit, including Sears Financial, President's Choice Financial and Citi Cards Canada.

"Despite the instability that 2020 brought, Flexiti has continued its strong growth trajectory," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "I am thrilled to welcome Lisa to our executive team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation from her time at Google, which will be instrumental in our future success and I look forward to her pushing our product strategy forward in the years to come."

About FlexitiFlexiti is Canada's fastest-growing point-of-sale lender, offering customers 0% interest financing at retailers that sell big-ticket goods like furniture, appliances, jewellery and electronics. Through its award-winning buy now pay later platform, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. Accepted at over 5,000 locations and ecommerce sites across Canada including The Brick, Leon's, Staples, Sleep Country, Wayfair, Birks and Peoples Jewellers, Flexiti aims to make our customers' lives more affordable and help our retail partners grow their sales by offering flexible financing options.

Flexiti's technology platform is recognized as market leading, winning ACT (Advanced Card Technologies) Canada's 2015 Technology Innovation Award for Payments Benefiting Merchants. In 2017, Flexiti was recognized in North America as the Leading Emerging Fintech by LendIt. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program, and 40th in Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500 TM. In 2020, Flexiti ranked 29th in The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, 6th in The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies, and 3rd on the 2020 Growth List. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

SOURCE Flexiti Financial Inc.